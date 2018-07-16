Filed Under:cw11 seattle, Fallout, kstw, Mission Impossible, movie screening, tom cruise

Dog Days Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

To get your complimentary passes to the screening of “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT” go to the links below and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Monday, July 23rd, 2018 @ 7:00PM
Seattle, WA
http://www.gofobo.com/DheMU17223

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT

The best intentions often come back to haunt you.  MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.  Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.

Movie trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wb49-oV0F78&t=2s

Movie Release Date: Friday, July 27th, 2018 in Seattle

