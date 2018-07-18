MUSICAL MAGIC — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Chris Funk, Tommy Wind, Shoot Ogawa, Joel Meyers, Bill Cook, Nathan Burton, Farrell Dillion, Chris Randall and Greg Gleason (#504). Original airdate: Friday, July 20, 2018 @ 8pm