Premieres FALL 2018 on Thursday, October 10th!

Spencer James is a rising high school football player and A student at South Crenshaw High.

Compton is the place he calls home. But when Beverly High School’s football coach Billy Baker

recruits him to join his team in Beverly Hills, Spencer’s mother, Grace, and his best friend, Coop,

convince Spencer it’s an opportunity he has to seize. Now Spencer must navigate two worlds, the

south side neighborhood that he knows and the affluent Beverly Hills world that has offered him

an opportunity for something bigger. When Spencer is forced to move in with Billy and his family

to protect his transfer permit to Beverly, Billy’s son, Jordan (the team’s starting quarterback), is

less than thrilled to be sharing his father’s attention — or the team spotlight — with Spencer.

While Spencer struggles to find his footing, he makes an unlikely friend in Jordan’s sister, Olivia,

who is dealing with her own demons. He also quickly develops a crush on his classmate, Layla,

something her boyfriend, Asher, quickly realizes — and so, he sets out to drive Spencer off the

football team and out of Beverly Hills for good. Inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer

Paysinger. ALL AMERICAN stars Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta

Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian and Karimah Westbrook. ALL

AMERICAN is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with

Berlanti Productions, with executive producers April Blair (“Reign”), Greg Berlanti (“The Flash,”

“Riverdale”), Sarah Schechter (“The Flash,” “Riverdale”) and Rob Hardy (“Power”).