After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was missing and

presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China

Sea. He returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs done by his family and fighting

injustice. As the Green Arrow, he protects his city with the help of former soldier John Diggle

(David Ramsey), computer-science expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), former protégé

Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum), street-savvy Rene

Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez) and meta-human Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy). Oliver will find

himself vulnerable in a way unlike ever before when a mysterious new enemy begins to unravel his work as Green Arrow, forcing him to redeem his name or risk losing everything. Based on the

characters from DC, ARROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti

Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“The Flash,”

“Supergirl”), Beth Schwartz and Sarah Schechter (“The Flash,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”).