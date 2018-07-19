Filed Under:Burden of Truth, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

THE CW SERIES PREMIERE STARRING KRISTIN KREUK – When it’s suspected that her big-pharma client’s vaccine has caused a mysterious illness affecting a handful of teenaged girls, high-powered attorney Joanna Hanley (Kristin Kreuk) returns to her hometown of Millwood to quickly and quietly settle the case.  However, once she arrives, she is faced with ghosts from the past that leave her rattled and questioning her position on the lawsuit.  Local town lawyer Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney) is fighting on behalf of the girls and has a vested interest in winning after his niece, Molly (Sara Thompson), is affected.  Things take a surprising turn when new evidence comes to light that drastically affects both Joanna and Billy on both legal and personal levels (#101). The CW original airdate: Wednesday, July 25, 2018 @ 8pm

