See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

JAMFEST on Thursday, July 19, 2018 at The Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience!

JamFest features live music, cabaret performers, and food and craft vendors. Donation suggested!

VENARDOS CIRCUS on Thursday, July 19 through Sunday, July 22, 2018 in Tacoma!

The Venardos Circus held its first performance in 2014 at the LA County Fair. Created by former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos, the show featured a cast of 6 artists in a kind of Broadway/Circus Musical. It was just a little Circus… but it had great BIG dreams. In the years since, Venardos Circus has grown into a living example of the power of dreams, reinventing the American Circus tradition for a new generation, and bringing joy to people everywhere.

KING COUNTY FAIR on Thursday, July 19 through Sunday, July 22, 2018 in Enumclaw!

The King County Fair offers food, music, carnival rides, vendors, entertainers, 4H animals, racing pigs, and a beer & wine garden at the Enumclaw Expo Center.

DOWNTOWN SUMMER SOUNDS now through Friday,

August 31st, 2018 at various venues around Seattle!

This year, the incredible Pike Place joins the roster of venues, offering stunning

views of the waterfront and the perfect sunny space to enjoy live music. The

MarketFront complements the other public spaces in the series, including

Westlake Park, Occidental Square, Harbor Steps, City Hall Plaza and more!

DANCING TIL DUSK now through Friday, August 23rd, 2018 in the evenings at various downtown Seattle parks!

Dancing til Dusk offers dance lessons, music, and dancing in downtown Seattle parks. Free!

BREMERTON SUMMER BREWFEST on Friday, July 20 through Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Bremerton!

The 8th annual Bremerton Summer Brewfest is a two day event on the Bremerton waterfront, just a short walk from the Seattle – Bremerton ferry! This event features 36 Washington breweries pouring more than 100 craft beers. To celebrate the Summer, our Washington brewers will be focusing on fruit infused beers. Come to the Bremerton Summer Brewfest to learn more from our expert brewers while you enjoy live music and local food.

BITE OF SEATTLE on Friday, July 20 through Sunday, July 22, 2018 at the Seattle Center!

Voted “Best Food Festival” 2016 & 2017, the Albert Lee Appliance Bite of Seattle® is Seattle’s Original Food & Beverage Showcase featuring 60+ restaurants & pop-up vendors, Craft Beer & Cider Tasting, 90+ live bands, all NEW MUNCHIES @ The Mural, and free Bite Movie Night on Friday, July 20th, outdoor beer gardens, live cooking demonstrations and cook-off battles on The Bite Cooks! stage, The Alley benefiting Food Lifeline, Family Fun Zone, sponsor activities & more!

DAY OUT WITH THOMAS BIG ADVENTURES TOUR from Friday, July 20th through Sunday, July 22nd, 2018 at the Northwest Railway Museum in Snoqualmie!

Day Out With Thomas includes a 25-minute train ride, stories and videos, and crafts for kids at Northwest Railway Museum in Snoqualmie!

CAPITOL HILL BLOCK PARTY on Friday, July 20th through Sunday, July 22nd in Capitol Hill!

Capitol Hill Block Party is a three-day music festival with 100 bands, DJs, craft booths, and food truck!

31ST ANNUAL SEAFAIR INDIAN DAYS POW-WOW on Friday, July 20th through Sunday, July 22nd in Discovery Park!

Seafair Indian Days PowWow includes competitive dancing, drumming, native dress, native art for sale, food booths, and a salmon bake outdoors at Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center in Discovery Park.

SEQUIM LAVENDAR FESTIVAL on Friday, July 20th through Sunday, July 22nd, 2018 in Sequim!

Sequim Lavender Festival has lavender farm tours plus a street fair with crafts, food, beer, wine, music, and even lavender ice cream!

DARRINGTON BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL on Friday, July 20th through Sunday, July 22nd, 2018 in Darrington!

Hear great music outdoors, shop food vendors, and camp at Darrington Bluegrass Festival.

2018 REFUSE TO ABUSE 5K on Saturday, July 21st at Safeco Field!

Refuse To Abuse 5K is a fun run & walk that takes you around every level of Safeco Field, from the top to the players’ tunnel to the final lap around the field.

13TH ANNUAL SUMMER BEER TASTE: BREWKILAU on Saturday, July 21st, 2018 from 4pm to 7pm in Phinney!

It’s July…actually warm in Seattle! And there’s nothing better on a nice summer day than a cold beer outside. Or, ten! (Tastes, that is.) The PNA Summer Beer Taste includes ten (quite generous) tastes from 34 local microbreweries and cideries, plus pub snacks. At this fun, laid-back event, you can meet the people behind your favorite brews, chat with fellow enthusiasts, and enjoy an afternoon of delicious beverages.

WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE on Saturday, July 21st, 2018 at 11am in West Seattle!

West Seattle Grand Parade includes pirates, clowns, marching bands, drill teams, floats, and pageantry on California Avenue SW (from Lander Street to Edmunds Street). The PAWrade of pets begins at the same time farther south on California Avenue SW (from Genesee Street to Edmunds Street).

OLDE BURIEN BLOCK PARTY on Saturday, July 21st, 2018 from 12 to 11pm in Downtown Burien!

Olde Burien Block Party features live music, beer gardens and food vendors!

THE GREAT INFLATABLE RACE on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Lake Sammamish!

Feel like a kid again at The Great Inflatable Race, which includes at least eight blow-up obstacles you must get over, under, around, or through at Lake Sammamish State Park. Pay $10 for parking unless you have a Discover Pass for state parks.

SANDSTATIONS on Saturday, July 21st, 2018 in Long Beach!

Saturday the much-anticipated Sand-sculpting competition Extravaganza will take place along the shoreline, adjacent to the Long Beach boardwalk and near the Bolstad beach approach. Youth, Novice, Intermediate and Master sculptors will have six hours to transform beach sand into imaginative sculptures.

34TH SWEET ONION FESTIVAL on Saturday, July 21st, 2018 in Walla Walla!

What better way to showcase the official Washington State vegetable? Many volunteers and local businesses have come together this past year to bring the 2018 event to our community. We hope this will be a unique and exciting experience for you! If you are visiting, we hope you will come again. Join the Funion—be a part of the Onion Ring today and enjoy this Sweet weekend!

BON ODORI FESTIVAL on Saturday, July 21st through Sunday, July 22nd, 2018 at the Seattle Buddhist Temple!

Also known as Obon, the festival is an official Seafair event held at the Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple. The main event is traditional music and dancing in the street in a giant oval. Many festival goers dress in Japanese kimono, yukata or happi coats. The event also features Japanese food booths and refreshment, taiko and martial arts performances, and craft exhibits and demonstrations.

2018 NATSU MATSURI OUTDOOR SUMMER FESTIVAL on Saturday, July 21st through Sunday, July 22nd, 2018 at Uwajimaya in the International District!

Join for a family-friendly event featuring live entertainment, eating contests, games and over 15 food booths! Free to attend!

RENEGADE CRAFT FAIR on Saturday, July 21st through Sunday, July 22nd, 2018 at Hangar 20, Magnuson Park!

Renegade Craft Fair features 170 vendors of indie crafts, food trucks, and DJ music inside Hangar 30 in Magnuson Park.

VASHON ISLAND STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL on Friday, July 20th through Sunday, July 22nd, 2018 on Vashon Island!

This year Vashon celebrates its 109th Strawberry Festival. A celebration of all the things that make Vashon Island unique. There is something for all ages and interests during the fun-filled, busy weekend! A grand-parade, classic car show and parade, several music stages, vendor booths, alternative carnival, local artists, and street dances are all part of the fun. Toss in pancake breakfasts, a rocking beer garden, a fun run and you will something to do morning til night!

WEKFEST SEATTLE 2018 on Sunday, July 22nd, 2018 at CenturyLink Field Event Center!

Billed as the “dopest car show in the nation,” Wekfest Seattle displays pre-screened aftermarket builds and hosts aftermarket vendors at CenturyLink Field Event Center.

2018 OLD DOG HAVEN WALK FOR OLD DOGS on July 22nd, 2018 at Cromwell Park in Shoreline!

Celebrate and support old dogs that need foster care at the 1/3 mile Walk for Old Dogs & Old Dog Pageant at Cromwell Park in Shoreline. Costumes are welcome!

PARKADILLY at Lake Sammamish on Sunday, July 22nd, 2018 from 11am to 3pm!

Parkadilly features high-energy concerts with catchy songs for children, a petting zoo, African dance and drums, arts & crafts projects, commercial vendors, and food trucks at Lake Sammamish State Park. Free. Bring a state park pass or pay for parking.

TACOMA FOOD TRUCK FEST on Sunday, July 22nd, 2018 in Wright Park!

Food Truck Fest features 23 food trucks, music, and a beer garden at Wright Park in Tacoma.

Have a great weekend!