New episodes airing on WEDNESDAYs at 8 p.m. PST this fall on CW11 Seattle, starting on October 10th, 2018!

The second season of RIVERDALE picked up moments after Season One’s finale, with Fred

Andrews (Luke Perry) shot by a mysterious assailant in a black hood—and his son Archie (KJ

Apa) racing to save his father’s life. No one was safe from The Black Hood’s wrath…except for

Betty (Lili Reinheart), whose speech at the town’s Jubilee “inspired” the Black Hood and made

her the object of his murderous obsession. All of our gang teamed up to stop the Black Hood,

including Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), who also acclimated to a new school and endured a trialby-fire to become a full-fledged member of his father’s gang, the infamous Southside Serpents even as FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich) struggled to get back on the straight and narrow. As Archie and Betty wrestled with the “darkness” the Black Hood had revealed in them, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) agreed to help her father Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and mother Hermoine (Marisol

Nichols) with the “family business,” which pulled her and Archie into a dangerous world of mobsters and criminals. Even star-to-be Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) was drawn into the Lodge’s political machinations. Meanwhile, Queen Bee Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) was locked in a power-struggle with her mother Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt), and found an unlikely ally in Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), a Southside Serpent, who had recently transferred to Riverdale High. Furthermore, Betty and Alice’s (Madchen Amick) lives were turned upsidedown when Betty’s long-lost brother Chic (guest star Hart Denton) moved into the Cooper house. With tensions between the North and Southside at an all-time high—stoked by Hiram Lodge with the help of Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton), and intensified with the Black Hood’s unexpected reemergence—a civil war seemed imminent. And, indeed, after a brief respite during which everyone came together to put on “CARRIE the Musical,” directed by Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), Season Two built to a riot that brought out the worst (and best) of Riverdale and its citizens, and culminated in the shocking arrest of one of our main characters. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, RIVERDALE is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (“Supergirl,” “Glee”), Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”), Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics).