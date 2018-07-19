Returns on SUNDAYS this Fall at 8 p.m. PST, beginning October 14th!
SUPERGIRL is an action-adventure drama based on the DC character Kara Zor-El, (Melissa
Benoist). Twelve-year-old Kara escaped the doomed planet Krypton and was sent to Earth where
she was raised by a foster family. Kara grew up in the shadow of her foster sister, Alex (Chyler
Leigh), and learned to conceal the phenomenal powers she shares with her famous cousin,
Superman, in order to keep her identity a secret. Years later, Kara was living in National City and
still concealing her powers, when a plane crash threatened Alex’s life and Kara took to the sky to
save her. Now, Kara balances her work as a reporter for CatCo Worldwide Media with her work
for the Department of Extra-Normal Operations (DEO), a super-secret government organization
whose mission is to keep National City – and the Earth – safe from sinister threats. As Kara
struggles to navigate her relationships and her burgeoning life as a reporter, her heart soars as she
takes to the skies as Supergirl. Based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster,
SUPERGIRL is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with
executive producers Greg Berlanti (“The Flash,” “Arrow”), Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The
Flash”), Robert Rovner (“Private Practice,” “Dallas”) and Jessica Queller (“Gilmore Girls,”
“Gossip Girl,” “Felicity”).