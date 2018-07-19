Returns on SUNDAYS this Fall at 8 p.m. PST, beginning October 14th!

SUPERGIRL is an action-adventure drama based on the DC character Kara Zor-El, (Melissa

Benoist). Twelve-year-old Kara escaped the doomed planet Krypton and was sent to Earth where

she was raised by a foster family. Kara grew up in the shadow of her foster sister, Alex (Chyler

Leigh), and learned to conceal the phenomenal powers she shares with her famous cousin,

Superman, in order to keep her identity a secret. Years later, Kara was living in National City and

still concealing her powers, when a plane crash threatened Alex’s life and Kara took to the sky to

save her. Now, Kara balances her work as a reporter for CatCo Worldwide Media with her work

for the Department of Extra-Normal Operations (DEO), a super-secret government organization

whose mission is to keep National City – and the Earth – safe from sinister threats. As Kara

struggles to navigate her relationships and her burgeoning life as a reporter, her heart soars as she

takes to the skies as Supergirl. Based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster,

SUPERGIRL is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with

executive producers Greg Berlanti (“The Flash,” “Arrow”), Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The

Flash”), Robert Rovner (“Private Practice,” “Dallas”) and Jessica Queller (“Gilmore Girls,”

“Gossip Girl,” “Felicity”).