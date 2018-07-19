The new season airs TUESDAYS this Fall at 8 p.m. PST on CW11 Seattle, starting October 9th!

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City

Police Department. Barry’s life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator

exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry, bestowing him with superspeed

and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash. After spending six months inside the

Speed Force, Flash’s two closest friends, his fiancé, and his adoptive father – Caitlin Snow

(Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), Iris West (Candice Patton), and Joe West

(Jesse L. Martin) – freed him. But in doing so, they opened up Central City to a new batch of

villains called the bus-metas; a perilous outcome masterminded by an evil uber-genius known as

The Thinker (Neil Sandilands). The team takes on The Thinker to protect the people of Central

City, but winning this battle may come at a high price. Based on the characters from DC, THE

FLASH is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner

Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “Supergirl”), Eric Wallace,

Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) and Todd Helbing (“Black Sails”).