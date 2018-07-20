If you’re a Riverdale fan, odds are you follow @colesprouse on Instagram. Between his aesthetic camera skills, celebrity friends and world travels, Sprouse wows his followers with every post. However, he also runs a lesser-known account that hilariously mocks the public’s fascination with celebrities, specifically himself. At 4.4 million followers, @camera_duels is certainly no hidden secret but, compared to Sprouse’s main account which racks in 17 million followers, it’s significantly farther from the spotlight. With that in mind, as well as the pure genius behind this social media treasure, I deem @camera_duels worthy of more attention.

As explained by Sprouse in the bio, “This instagram is dedicated to the people out there who secretly take photos of me, and how I take photos of them first. May the fastest camera win.” While the photos themselves are occasionally comedic, they aren’t usually too impressive. What makes this account so entertaining is Sprouse’s witty, often lengthy, and sometimes cynical captions that leave us all wanting more of his comedic prose.

Here are a few of my personal favorites.

The red snow menace who earned himself a shout out:

The female Zack & Cody who pulled a sneak attack at Shake Shack:

The “fatherless fanatics” who refused to keep their eyes on the road:

I commend Sprouse’s ability to poke fun at this unique facet of a life in the limelight. Although there’s the occasional hint of angst in some of his posts, these “battles” all appear to be in good fun — a testimony to Sprouse’s familiarity with fame and his ability to handle stardom with relative grace.

Lili Reinhart, Sprouse’s co-star and rumored girlfriend, was asked in an interview with Ocean Drive about the advice he gave to his cast mates about coping with fame.

“He really brings us down to earth if we’re feeling like something we’ve said is being taken out of context,” she said. “He’s always the one to be like, ‘Just ignore it. It will blow over.’ It’s a nice, calming energy he has because you know that he’s been through it.”

If the anticipation for Season 3 of Riverdale is killing you as much as it is me, and you need some Cole Sprouse in your life, follow @camera_duels on Instagram. I promise you won’t be disappointed.

Then catch him as Jughead again this fall! Season 3 premieres October 10th at 8 PM PST.