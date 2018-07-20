The final season airs on FRIDAYs at 9 p.m. PST this fall on CW11 Seattle, beginning on October 12th, 2018!

Yeah, so pleading guilty to a federal offense because you wanted to take responsibility for every sketchy thing you may have done in your whole entire life is… maybe not the best idea? Still, you have to admire Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) for wanting to deal with the repercussions of the very long string of decisions – good, bad and alarmingly questionable – that she’s made since she took flight from New York City and landed in West Covina three seasons ago. This year Rebecca is in some ways like a baby chick that’s about to tumble out of the nest and in other ways she’s that friend who is searching for enlightenment and kinda can’t stop yammering about it. As always, Rebecca’s actions have had unintended consequences for her West Covina friends — Nathaniel feels betrayed by her, Josh is taken aback by her, and Darryl is parenting her baby. Paula, Heather and Valencia remain staunchly by Rebecca’s side but they are busy finding their own identities (as a law student, regional manager and kickass party planner, respectively.) Will everyone be content to stay in the nest with Rebecca? Or will they start to transcend the sunbaked, boba-strewn purgatory that is West Covina? The answer to these and other questions lies in this season of Crazy Ex- Girlfriend as themes of redemption, recovery, responsibility, rebirth, renewal and reality and other words that begin with “R” will bring our ultimate “R”, Rebecca, to the satisfying end of this chapter of her life. From CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, CRAZY EXGIRLFRIEND is executive produced by Rachel Bloom, along with Aline Brosh McKenna (“The Devil Wears Prada”), Marc Webb (“500 Days of Summer,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” films), Erin Ehrlich (“Awkward”), Michael Hitchcock (“Glee”) and Sarah Caplan (“Ray Donovan”).