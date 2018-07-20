Coming to CW11 Seattle primetime Midseason 2018-2019!

More than maybe anywhere else on Earth, Roswell, New Mexico is ground zero for those who

seek proof that aliens exist. Roswell native Liz Ortecho left it all behind 10 years ago, after the

death of her beloved older sister, Rosa. But with her father ailing, she reluctantly returns to her

tourist-trap hometown to move back in with him. When Liz arrives, she reconnects with Max

Evans, her teenage crush who is now a Roswell police officer. Their chemistry is instantly electric.

But Liz soon discovers a shocking truth: Max is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden

his entire life, along with those of his otherworldly siblings, Isobel and Michael. As the two grow

closer after a decade apart, Liz finds it difficult to keep the truth from her best friend, Maria De

Luca, and her trusting high school ex, Dr. Kyle Valenti. Also hiding their extraterrestrial origins

are Isobel and Michael, with Isobel not even revealing the truth to her husband, Noah, and Michael

keeping his identity hidden beneath a bad-boy exterior of hard living and casual hookups.

Meanwhile, a long-standing government conspiracy spearheaded by Master Sgt. Jesse Manes,

along with the politics of fear and hatred that run rampant in Roswell, threatens to expose Max

and his family, and could endanger his deepening romance with Liz…as well as their lives.

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Trevino, Lily

Cowles, Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Trevor St. John and Karan Oberoi.

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in

association with Amblin Television and Bender Brown Productions, with executive producers

Carina Adly MacKenzie (“The Originals”), Chris Hollier (“Once Upon A Time”), Julie Plec (“The

Vampire Diaries”), Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey (“The Americans”), Lawrence Bender (“Pulp

Fiction”) and Kevin Kelly Brown (“Roswell”).