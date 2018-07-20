The new season airs THURSDAYs at 8 p.m. PST this fall on CW11 Seattle, starting on October 11th!

The harrowing journey of the Winchester brothers continues as SUPERNATURAL enters its historic fourteenth season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) have matched wits with monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell. But in the show’s thirteenth season, the Winchesters were thrown into a terrifying alternative universe-an apocalyptic world where they were never born, all while training Jack, the son of Lucifer, and trying to save their mother. The final battle with Lucifer and Archangel Michael could alter the lives of The Winchesters forever and creates a new threat for Sam and Dean. SUPERNATURAL is from Warner Bros. Television in association with Wonderland Sound and Vision, with executive producers Robert Singer (“Midnight Caller”), Andrew Dabb and Phil Sgriccia.