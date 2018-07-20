Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, The Outpost

Airs WEDNESDAYs at 8 p.m. PST on CW11 Seattle!

The Outpost, from executive producer Dean Devlin (“Stargate,” “Independence Day”), follows Talon (Jessica Green), the lone survivor of a race called ‘Blackbloods.’ Years after her entire village is destroyed by a gang of brutal mercenaries, Talon travels to a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world, as she tracks the killers of her family. On her journey to this outpost, Talon discovers she possesses a mysterious supernatural power that she must learn to control in order to save herself, and defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator.

