EW.com gets excited about Smallville alum Sam Witwer joining Supergirl season 4!

EW.com praises Danielle Panabaker for making her directorial debut in season 5 of The Flash!

fla421a 0068b CW Talk Around the Net: 7/9 7/15/18

The Flash — “Harry and the Harrisons” — Image Number: FLA421a_0068b.jpg — Pictured: Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

Deadline announces a recasting of The CW’s midseason drama series In the Dark!

img 9297 CW Talk Around the Net: 7/9 7/15/18

photo credit: Deadline

Hollywood Reporter gives the floor to Charmed producers who vow the CW reboot will honor the original!

cmd101g 0002r 1 CW Talk Around the Net: 7/9 7/15/18

Charmed — “Pilot”– Image Number: CMD101g_0002r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn, Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood and Melonie Diaz as Mel Vera — Photo: The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Cinema Blend is tickled by Arrow‘s Stephen Amell celebrating season 6 of the show with a Supernatural throwback!

stephen amell august 2016 CW Talk Around the Net: 7/9 7/15/18

Cosmopolitan counts off 7 Riverdale season 3 fan theories!

Bustle chats with Melissa Benoist on her upcoming Broadway debut and how it will change how she plays Supergirl!

45f8f11d 0ebf 4864 9b79 cd407452b911 18 5beautifulbwaymb0105r for web2 CW Talk Around the Net: 7/9 7/15/18

credit: Joan Marcus

USA Today spotlights Rachel Bloom’s preview of the final season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!

636675967129582770 ceg312b 0527b CW Talk Around the Net: 7/9 7/15/18

