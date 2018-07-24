The CW’s newest show this fall is a reboot of the popular series Charmed which ran from 1998-2006. We couldn’t be more excited to see the Halliwell witches on screen again – but what has the original cast been up to since the show ended all those years ago?

Holly Marie Combs

The woman behind Piper Halliwell has stayed busy on the screen since her debut on Charmed. One year after it ended, she starred in Lifetime’s television film Point of Entry. It didn’t take long before she returned to television as the mother of Aria Montgomery (played by Lucy Hale) on Pretty Little Liars.

In 2015, Combs reunited with Charmed costar Shannen Doherty for a road trip reality series called Off the Map with Shannen and Holly. Viewers could vote on activities for the pair to partake in as they traveled through multiple states. In 2016, Combs starred in a Hallmark movie called Love’s Complicated. Her last television appearance was during the Pretty Little Liars finale in 2017.

She has been married twice before, with actor Bryan Smith from 1993-1997, and Charmed Key-grip David Donoho from 2004-2011. She shares three sons with the latter. In 2017 she announced her engagement with her boyfriend Mike (whose last name hasn’t been publically released) on Instagram.

She currently resides in Burbank, California.

Alyssa Milano

From acting and singing in plays to starring as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter in Commando, Milano already had a successful career in the spotlight before Charmed.

She appeared in 179 episodes as Phoebe Halliwell and even was a coproducer starting in the fourth season. Immediately after her departure from the show she guest-starred in ten episodes of My Name is Earl. As a fan of major league baseball, she began writing her own blog and even was part of TBS’s Hot Corner during the 2007 baseball playoffs. Her love for baseball led her to begin a new clothing line, “Touch,” which is team apparel marketed for women.

In 2011 Milano appeared in the movies Hall Pass and New Year’s Eve. She began a reoccurring role on Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later in 2017.

As a longtime activist, she’s worked with companies such as UNICEF and PETA on topics ranging from AIDS to the Syrian war conflict. Milano was vocal in the #MeToo movement which raised awareness about the prevalence of sexual assault.

She has one son and daughter with her husband David Bugliari, who she married in 2008. She currently resides in Bell Canyon, California.

Brian Krause

What many don’t know is that Brian Krause originally auditioned for the role of Andy Trudeau (played by Dorian Gregory) before he was cast as Piper’s love interest Leo Wyatt. After starring in over 154 episodes in Charmed, he went on to appear in multiple roles on straight-to-television movies and shows such as Mad Men. He has even voiced video game characters for L.A. Noire and CSI: Miami. Krause divorced his ex-wife Beth Bruce in 2000 and shares one child with her.

In 2018 he fell victim to a Facebook hoax that spread news of his death, but his agent was quick to dispel rumors. Krause is also an advocate for homelessness and is working on a film of the epidemic. He is very active on Twitter and has a wide fan base.

Rose McGowan

Of all the actors from Charmed, Rose McGowan has perhaps stayed in headlines the most. Since she replaced Shannen Doherty as lead all those years ago, her career as an actress, activist, model, singer and author has been extensive.

After the series ended McGowan headlined the Quentin Tarantino/Robert Rodriguez movie Grindhouse. She’s continued acting in multiple television series and movies, such as Nip/Tuck, Fifty Dead Men Walking, and Once Upon a Time.

McGowan has also been a notable activist for misogyny in Hollywood and LGBTQ rights. She made headlines last year for being one of the eight women who had reached settlements with Harvey Weinstein over sexual assault. This led her to be quite vocal in the #MeToo movement. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California. She has had multiple relationships – her most recent ended in divorce from artist Davey Detail. You can read everything about her life in her memoir, Brave, which she released in January of 2018.

Dorian Gregory

The man behind police office Darryl Morris has had quite the run as a host and personality since he starred in Charmed. Dorian Gregory hosted multiple Soul Train Awards, a BET Anniversary & Achievement show and even a black woman stunt competition. He also did a plethora of smaller parts on shows ranging from NCIS to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. most recently.

In his free time, he is actively involved with the Jeopardy program sponsored by the Los Angeles police department. Gregory also serves as the spokesperson for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. With a knack for music, he formed a group with his sister called “MD says” where he writes music and keeps himself busy.

Shannen Doherty

Doherty played the oldest of the three sisters, Prue Halliwell. What you may not have known was that she also directed a few of the episodes during the second and third seasons. For reasons that are still unknown, Doherty decided to leave Charmed which resulted in her characters death in the third season.

She went on to host the series Scare Tactics, star in her own reality TV show Breaking up with Shannen Doherty, and even returned to the CW in Beverly Hills, 90210. She married her third husband, photographer Kurt Iswarienko, while in Malibu in 2011. In 2015, Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer and had multiple treatments until she went into remission in 2017. She was working on a new television adaption of Heathers until it was pulled by paramount network in March of 2018.

Julian McMahon

Known for his good looks and skills as an assassin, Cole Turner tiptoed the line between good and evil throughout the series. Many fans remember him especially for the relationship he shared with Phoebe Halliwell.

Although he was quite famous for in Australia for the soap opera Home and away, Charmed help launch McMahon’s acting career in the United States. After departing the series, he became a series regular on the award winning show Nip/Tuck from 2003-2010. You may also recognize him from movies such as Fantastic Four, Premonition, and Red.

In 2014, McMahon married for his third time to his girlfriend of 11 years, Kelly Paniagua. He has one daughter from his second marriage. He still acts and is currently starring as Jonah in the Hulu web series Runaways.

Charmed will return to the CW on October 15th. You can check out the trailer for it below!