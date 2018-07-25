The Seattle Summer heat is at its peak! We’re loving it, but it sure does give us a hankering for all things cold! Take a glance through the below recipes to make in order to cool down from the heat wave!

1. Blueberry Lemonade from Damn Delicious

This recipe is easy peasy – a simple syrup and a refreshing splash of lemon juice combined to make a sweet and tangy sip! Recipe here

2. Toasted Marshmallow Milkshake from Smitten Kitchen

Toast your mashmallows for a shake instead of a gram! Recipe here

3. Mixed Berry Frozen Margaritas from Joyful Healthy Eats

This margarita can be whipped up in a jif in your blender and boy is it smooth and cool! It can be made without the alcohol as well! Recipe here

4. Glissade Chocolate Pudding from 101 Cookbooks

It may be rich, but this refrigerated treat will not disappoint! Also it’s chocolate so…enough said. Recipe here

5. Fresh Vietnamese Spring Rolls with Shrimp and/or Pork from White On Rice Couple

Sometimes you just need a cold no fuss snack or light meal. These spring rolls are fresh and delicious and you can dip them in a yummy sauce! Recipe here

6. Greek Yogurt Popsicles from Damn Delicious

We would be remiss if we didn’t include a popsicle recipe in this list. So thank goodness we have one for you. Recipe here

7. Blackberry Raspberry Pie Milkshakes with Black Raspberry Fudge from How Sweet Eats

LOOK AT THIS. Just look at it. If you’re not sold by the recipe name, you’ve gotta be sold by this oozy creamy pic. Recipe here

8. Chocolate Dipped Frozen Bananas from Joy the Baker

So bananas are healthy – what’s the harm in dipping it in chocolate for an added bonus? The topping options are endless! Recipe here

9. Blueberry Muffin Ice Cream from How Sweet Eats

Here it is. The perfect excuse to eat breakfast for dinner in ice cream form. Recipe here

10. Watermelon Gazpacho from Love and Lemons

Soup seems like a terrible idea in the summer, but what if it’s cold?! And with watermelon it just can’t be beat. Recipe here

11. Raspberry Crushed Ice from Smitten Kitchen

Fruit ice!? Count us in! Recipe here

Enjoy!!