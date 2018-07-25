See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

DANCING TIL DUSK now through Friday, August 23rd, 2018 in the evenings at various downtown Seattle parks!

Dancing til Dusk offers dance lessons, music, and dancing in downtown Seattle parks. Free!

GAME OF CHEFS 2018 on Saturday, July 25, 2018 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Hot Stove Society!

Seattle Good Business Network is delighted to present our 2nd Annual GAME OF CHEFS, starring Dine Around Seattle / Seattle Restaurant Week chefs facing off in a healthy competition to create the tastiest and most innovative dishes from the same basket of Seattle Made products and pantry of locally sourced produce and staples! Enjoy an evening at Hot Stove Society filled with delectable dishes, signature cocktails, Seattle Made beer and wine, and decadent desserts! Local celebrity judges and audience members will choose their favorite dishes to decide who will become our next “top chef.” Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet the makers and chefs, and pick up some Seattle Made treats!

GREENWOOD SEAFAIR PARADE on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Greenwood!

A Greenwood summertime tradition, the annual Greenwood Seafair Parade presented by Fred Meyer is the oldest neighborhood Seafair parade in the region. Thousands of people line the route to watch the over 100 entrants that include bands, drill teams, floats, pirates and more.

SEATTLE 48 HOUR FILM PROJECT 2018 on July 23 through 25th, 2018 from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. at the Uptown Theater!

The 48 Hour Film Project comes back to Seattle for a triumphant 14th year July 23-25 at the Uptown Theater. Come see the fruits of nearly 1000 filmmakers blood sweat and tears over the weekend of July 13-15.

WOODEN O on various dates now through Sunday, August 12th, 2018 at various outdoor theater locations around Seattle!

During the summer months Seattle Shakespeare Company presents free, outdoor productions of classical plays performed in parks throughout the Puget Sound region. Grab a picnic, bring your family and join us for some free Shakespeare in the parks!

RED WHITE & BREW on Friday, July 27th, 2018 from 7 to 10:00 p.m. at Fisher Pavilion!

Go to the tasting event of the summer: Red, White and Brew! Sip and sample from the top award winning Washington wineries and breweries under the sun at Seattle Center. Now in its seventh year, the event honors the winning wineries showcased in Seattle magazine’s Washington Wine Awards selected by a panel of the top local sommeliers and wine professionals. PLUS, back by popular demand Red, White & Brew will also feature the winners from Seattle magazine’s second annual Beer Awards.

TASTING FLIGHT on Friday, July 27th, 2018 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Woodland Park Zoo!

Event includes: admission to tasting flight, 10 tastings from more than 60 wineries, additional tasting tickets available for purchase, full bottles from participating wineries available for purchase, food available for purchase from food trucks, animal encounters, access to award-winning animal exhibits, glasses of wine available for purchase, and something for the beer lovers! As part of Woodland Park Zoo’s commitment to sustainability including waste reduction, this is a Bring Your Own Glass* event.

JAZZ PORT TOWNSEND on Thursday, July 26th through Saturday, July 28th, 2018 at Fort Worden State Park venues!

Jazz Port Townsend is the perfect opportunity to experience excellent musicians, soak up a weekend of jazz in a seaside paradise and participate in a wide array of mainstage and nightclub performances. Artistic Director John Clayton inspires a true sense of family during this special week of events that showcases internationally-known performers in new and unexpected pairings. Jazz Port Townsend has emerged as one of the leading jazz festivals in the nation. Festival mainstage performances take place in Fort Worden State Park’s 1200-seat McCurdy Pavilion. Jazz Port Townsend also features the popular “Jazz in the Clubs” series, throughout Fort Worden, come alive with the sounds of jazz.

BELLEVUE ARTS FAIR from Friday, July 27th through Sunday, July 29th, 2018 at Bellevue Square and the Bellevue Arts Museum!

Bellevue Arts Museum hosts the largest, award-winning arts & crafts festival in the Northwest. We are committed to handmade excellence and supporting national designers, artists, and craftspeople. Shop from over 300 inspiring artists showcasing unique, handmade craft and art. This marketplace represents modern, traditional, and emerging work. In addition to this unique shopping experience, BAM ARTSfair offers FREE programming including: BAM Exhibitions, KIDSfair, the Sound & Movement Stage, food trucks, and much more. Since 1947, BAM ARTSfair has been the annual gathering place for our community and a great way to connect to the world of art, craft, & design!

RENTON RIVER DAYS on Friday, July 27th through Sunday, July 29th, 2018 at Liberty Park!

Renton River Days is an annual multi-day family festival and celebration of community pride, joining residents, businesses, organizations, and Puget Sound tourists together for a wonderful variety of events, special features for kids, arts and crafts, recreation, food, and stage entertainment at Liberty Park and Cedar River Park.

GIG HARBOR WINE & FOOD EXPERIENCE on Friday, July 27th through Sunday, July 19th, 2018 in Gig Harbor!

The Gig Harbor Wine & Food Experience begins Friday evening, July 27 from 6-10pm, with elegant dining and dancing under the stars at the exclusive Pier to Table Dinner, sponsored by Kitsap Bank, in the beautiful new outdoor courtyard at the Harbor History Museum. Wine & Food tasting continues Saturday afternoon during Gig Harbor’s new, fun-filled Waterfront Block Party throughout the downtown. Attendees will enjoy wine and food pairings featuring the finest wines, brews, spirits and food from the Pacific Northwest at multiple locations downtown. On Sunday morning, July 29, they get the serious Champagnes out for an amazing Champagne Brunch beginning at 10:30am on the patio.

TORCHLIGHT RUN on Saturday, July 28th, 2018 in Downtown Seattle!

Ever dream of running through downtown Seattle without traffic? Sign up now to run on the iconic 5K or 8K Torchlight Parade course with tens of thousands of people cheering you on! Once you cross the finish line, grab a seat and stick around for the Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade. Don’t wait… last year’s 2017 Torchlight Run SOLD OUT!!!

TORCHLIGHT PARADE on Saturday, July 28th, 2018 at 7:30pm at Westlake Park!

Each year on one magical summer night, thousands of spectators gather to watch as more than 100 parade units march, float and dance in celebration of Seattle. The 2018 Alaska Airlines Torchlight Parade will feature entries from clowns and pirates to drill teams and equestrian units. In it’s 69 th year, the parade continues to highlight and celebrate communities from the greater Seattle’s diverse cultural landscape including Children’s Friendship Festival, Indigenouz PlaceMakerz, Sikhs of Washington and many more. The parade begins at Seattle Center and continues down 4th Avenue to South Washington Street. NEW THIS YEAR: a Beer Garden at Westlake Center for parade viewers 21+!

ART IN THE GARDEN on Saturday, July 28th, 2018 at the Ballard P-Patch!

Art in the Garden features arts and crafts vendors, kids’ activities, two food trucks, a beer garden, and music at Ballard P-Patch. Free!

NW SOLARFEST on Saturday, July 28th, 2018 at Shoreline Community College!

Shoreline Community College hosts the NW SolarFest, a renewable energy and sustainable living fair. Hear live music and see exhibitors and vendors, plus electric vehicles. Free!

COFFEECON THE CONSUMER COFFEE FESTIVAL on Saturday, July 28th through Sunday, July 29th, 2018 at Fremont Studios!

Taste coffee, see exhibits, and attend classes at the consumer CoffeeCon at Fremont Studios.

ALKI BEACH SUMMER FESTIVAL OF ART & MUSIC on Saturday, July 28th through Sunday, July 29th, 2018 at Alki Beach!

On the weekend of July 28-29, 2018, Alki Beach will come alive with artist booths, live music, interactive children’s activities, food carts and the very popular silent auction held in the historic Alki Bathhouse. The Fair features juried art on display and for sale by local Puget Sound artists, while a line-up of talented musicians and performers entertain from four stages, morning till night. Last year, over 10,000 Fair attendees of all ages spent time strolling, shopping, eating, and enjoying the vendors and performances that made this popular summer destination even more festive. This wonderful community event is free and family-friendly!

SAINT JAMES FAIRE on Saturday, July 28th through Sunday, July 29th, 2018 from noon to 5 p.m. at Clamlann Medieval Village!

The lord of Camlann invites you to attend his St. James village faire, with knightly combat, puppetry, music, crafts, archery, and minstrels. Come to Somersetshire, ancient realm of Arthur the king, as our morning trumpet & charter proclamation open the village gates upon the colorful world of Chaucer’s England in 1376. The pace is leisurely: everything does not happen at once. The scale is small, intimate: leave behind the hectic 21st century.

ETHNIC FEST 2018 on Saturday, July 28th through Sunday, July 29th, 2018 at Wright Park in Tacoma!

Since 1986 Ethnic Fest has grown to become the largest celebration of culture and community in Tacoma. Voted the best festival of the South Sound; this year Ethnic Fest takes place Saturday-Sunday, July 28-29, from Noon to 7:00pm at historic Wright Park in Tacoma, WA. This family-friendly, free festival has grown in size and hosts Kid’s Zones, multiple entertainment stages, as well as numerous specialty arts & crafts, food and informational vendors. You are invited to apply to participate in Ethnic Fest and join us in celebrating over 30 years of culture, community and festivities.

72ND ANNUAL PACIFIC NORHTWEST SCOTTISH HIGHLAND GAMES AND CLAN GATHERING on Saturday, July 28th through Sunday, July 29th, 2018 at the Expo Center in Enumclaw!

Their 2018 Featured Performers include — the Scottish balladeer Carl Peterson, the upbeat and lively Men of Worth, the heartfelt and blazing music of The Fire, the multi-talented ensemble Blackthorn, the powerhouse Celtic trio Brother, and the dynamic and electrifying Tempest. And they invite you to visit the encampment of the the Seattle Knights too!

KIRKLAND CLASSIC CAR SHOW on Sunday, July 29th, 2018 in Kirkland!

See hundreds of classic cars and motorcycles and visit the vendors at the Kirkland Classic Car Show for free!

Have a great weekend!