SERIES FINALE

ALWAYS AND FOREVER — Intent on saving Hope’s (Danielle Rose Russell) life, Klaus’ (Joseph Morgan) plan will change the lives of the Mikaelson family forever. Daniel Gillies, Charles Michael Davis, Riley Voelkel and Yusuf Gatewood also star. Lance Anderson directed the episode with teleplay by Jeffrey Lieber and story by Julie Plec (#513). Original airdate: Wednesday, August 1, 2018 @ 9pm