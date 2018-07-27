When browsing the CW11 CreW archives, I came across a post written by Aubrey Gelpieryn – one of the interns from last summer. She creatively connected our local music scene to Riverdale by listing which concerts she expected the characters would attend in Seattle. Inspired by her wonderful idea, I bring you the summer 2018 version of Riverdale at Seattle Concerts!

Jughead — Rex Orange County at The Showbox on 8/8

This 20-year-old singer is known for his unique blend of genres, quirky lyrics and candid emotions. And just like Jughead, the undeniably individual Rex Orange County is bubbling over with teenage angst. As Jug might say: he’s weird, he’s a weirdo and he doesn’t want to fit in.

Veronica — Clairo at the Crocodile on 8/8

Veronica is all about the next big thing and Clairo is definitely on the rise. This artist, who originally gained fame by going viral on YouTube, is only 19 years old. Knowing Veronica and her vast social circle, I wouldn’t be surprised if she was friends with the girl.

Cheryl — Panic! At the Disco at Key Arena on 8/10

With this band’s dramatic edge and theatrical glamour, Panic! At the Disco definitely fits Cheryl’s aesthetic. The distinct and eclectic style of this group combined with their openness towards the LGBTQ community leads me to believe this might be the perfect concert for Cheryl and Toni to attend together (#teamchoni all the way).

Archie — Gavin DeGraw and Phillip Phillips at the Woodland Park Zoo on 8/12

Archie, an aspiring singer-songwriter himself, would surely connect to these two talents. With comparable disposition and artistic style, I’d expect this concert to be quite the inspiring experience for young Archie. Plus, a wholesome evening at the zoo might be exactly what Arch needs to de-stress.

Betty– Ed Sheeran at CenturyLink Field on 8/25

I can’t help but think that Betty, Riverdale’s resident sweetheart, would be swooning over the lyrics of Ed Sheeran. All the sweetness and beauty of Sheeran’s music is likely to resonate with this girl-next-door.

What concerts are you most excited for this summer?