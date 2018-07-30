Comments
Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
My cup runneth over! On top of it being the birthday of one of @cw_crazyxgf EP/Writer/Actor @hitchmichael I also got to see my TV aunt @msleasalonga in the show as Grace, directed by my buddy @michaelarden who played Quasimodo in the recent Disney stage & studio recording I was in of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. PLUS @darrencriss showed up who was in @gleeonfox w/ Hitchcock back in the day. My worlds collided in the coolest way last night. Happy closing night to the cast and crew of Annie at the #HollywoodBowl 🤗❤️🤩👏🏼🎶🕺🏻#crazyexgirlfriend @thecw
See you next week!
KSTW – The CW11