Cinema Blend lists off the biggest Season 3 Riverdale reveals at Comic-Con!

EW.com counts down the 4 biggest moments from the new Arrowverse Comic-Con trailer!

E! Online gets the giggles watching the Arrow case struggling and laughing through Truth or Dare at Comic-Con!

Newsweek gives fans of The Flash Season 5 spoilers!

Variety gets the low down on new Supergirl and Arrow cast members!

LA Times shines the light on what’s coming this next season on Crazy-Ex Girlfriend!

TVLine asks The 100‘s Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor about the big Season 5 final twist!

TV Guide gives you a look at the Roswell, New Mexico trailer!

NY Times gets all the info on television’s first transgender superhero coming to Supergirl next season!

Deadline learns about Penelope Ann Miller, joining the Season 4 cast of Riverdale this fall!

Penelope Ann Miller
Deadline gets to know Ramona Young and Tom Wilson, joining the Season 4 cast of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow!

Vulture ranks the many secret siblings on The CW‘s teen dramas!

