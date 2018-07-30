See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SEAFAIR FLEET WEEK on Tuesday, July 31st through Sunday, August 5th, 2018 at various locations around Seattle!

Schedule of events here

SEATTLE ART FAIR on Thursday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 5th, 2018 at CenturyLink Field Event Center!

The Seattle Art Fair is a one-of-a-kind destination for the best in modern and contemporary art and a showcase for the vibrant arts community of the Pacific Northwest. The fair brings together the region’s strong collector base; local, national, and international galleries; area museums and institutions; and an array of innovative public programming.

UMOJA FEST on Friday, August 3rd through Sunday, August 5th, 2018 in downtown Seattle!

Umoja Fest has hip-hop and soul music, a children’s day (Friday), a basketball tournament, food vendors, exhibitors, and a parade (Sat. 1 p.m.) from 23rd & Union to Judkins Park. Free.

2018 MAGNOLIA SUMMERFEST from Friday, August 3rd through Sunday, August 5th, 2018 in Magnolia!

Magnolia Summerfest includes a parade Saturday at 10 a.m., live music, food vendors, a beer & wine garden, weekend art fair, and kids’ activities.

SEAFAIR WEEKEND FESTIVAL from Friday, August 3rd through Sunday, August 5th, 2018 at various locations around Seattle!

A Pacific Northwest tradition since 1950, Seafair Weekend Festival is the culmination of the summer-long Seafair Festival. Known and loved as an unofficial Seattle holiday, this is the most anticipated event of summer! Seafair Weekend offers the best sights, sounds, tastes and action of the summer including Hydroplane racing on the water, Blue Angels performing in the sky, world class wakeboarding tricks off shore and music and entertainment on stage!

DRAG RACING on Friday, August 3rd through Sunday, August 5th, 2018 at NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Kent!

Watch stars of the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) compete at the NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Kent.

ANACORTES ARTS FESTIVAL from Friday, August 3rd through Sunday, August 5th, 2018 in Anacortes!

Anacortes Arts Festival has 270 juried art booths, fine art demonstrations, culinary art, food, and kids’ activities.

WATERSHED from Friday, August 3rd through Sunday, August 5th, 2018 at The Gorge Ampitheatre!

Hear top music artists at Watershed, with camping available at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George.

FLASHMOB WATER GUN FIGHT on Saturday, August 4th, 2018 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Occidental Square!

Pay $15 online, bring a water gun (nothing realistic looking), wear blue or red, and head to Water Gun Fight at Occidental Square, followed by an after party. A guardian must accompany children under age 18.

LAKE CITY SUMMER FESTIVAL & PARADE on Saturday, August 4th, 2018 in Lake City!

Lake City Seafair Festival [formerly SalmonFest Seattle] has a parade, a car show, an art fair, a beer garden with live music, and a kids’ area in Lake City.

PORT TOWNSEND ACOUSTIC BLUES FESTIVAL on Saturday, August 4th, 2018 in Port Townsend!

Join for the largest country blues gathering in the nation! Concerts feature players and music from regions where pre-war country blues were formed — Piedmont, the Delta, Mississippi Hill Country, New Orleans, Texas and more. Immerse yourself in the African – American history and traditions from which blues has grown.

THE ORIGINAL BROWNS SALMON BAKE on Saturday, August 4th through Sunday, August 5th, 2018 in Tacoma!

The Original Browns Point Salmon Bake is a summertime event not to be missed. Fresh-caught Alaskan salmon is cooked over alder wood fire pits in the same manner Jerry Meeker did at the first official salmon bake in 1946.

WASHINGTON MIDSUMMER RENAISSANCE FAIRE from Saturday, August 4th through Sunday, August 5th, 2018 at the Kelley Farm in Bonney Lake!

Mingle with medieval knights, jesters, peasants, and artisans at the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire at Kelley Farm in Bonney Lake.

RIDE THE HURRICANE on Sunday, August 5th, 2018 in Port Angeles!

Ride The Hurricane is a challenging, recreational cycling event using the gorgeous vista of Hurricane Ridge Road, in the Olympic National Park, absent of motorized vehicles, for a round-trip ride to the top of Hurricane Ridge from Port Angeles, Washington.

Have a great weekend!