12 long years after the original ended, the witches are once again ready for their television debut. Who will bring new life to the roles? Read on to find out more about the newest cast for the CW!

British actress Madeleine Mantock is best known for her work on the AMC series Into the Badlands and the CW show The Tomorrow People. She attained her BA in Musical Theater from the London Arts Educational School. She had a small role in the movie Edge of Tomorrow before starring on Into the Badlands, where her character earned positive reviews. She will be playing Macy Vaughn, the oldest of the sisters. Her primary power is the ability to move things with her mind.

Melonie Diaz is a New York native who began acting as early as high school. She’s appeared on a wide range of notable films and television series, such as Fruitvale station, Be Kind Rewind, The Belko Experiment, and The First Purge. She will be playing the middle sister Mel Vera. Her main power will be the ability to slow down molecules, essentially being able to freeze people.

Canadian Sarah Jeffery grew up as an actress in theater and musicals starting at age 3. She broke into television playing similar roles in the series Rogue and Wayward Pines. Afterwards, she opted for a kid-friendly role in Disney Channel’s Descendants. Most recently, Jeffery played the daughter of Jennifer Lopez’s daughter in Shades of Blue. As Maggie Vera, the youngest of the sisters, she is rumored to have the same bubbly personality Phoebe has in the original series. Maggie’s unique ability as a witch will be to read minds.

British actor Rupert Evans got his start in television. His start on the British costume dramas Sons & Lovers, North and South, and Crime and Punishment, eventually led to his first studio movie role in Hellboy. He shifted his focus to theater for a while before returning to a miniseries The Palace, the film The Boy, and now in the CW’s Charmed. Harry Greenwald is based off the original series’ Leo Wyatt, and will teach the witches how to use their powers.

Ellen Tamaki has the least experience of the group. Her earliest role was only 2 years ago as a barista in The Drowning, a movie starring Julia Styles. Charmed will be her first major role on television, where she’ll play Nico Hamada. Hamada is a detective on the Hilltowne Police Force and also is a love interest for Mel Vera.

Ser’Darius just recently starred in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle which has been hailed as a summer hit. His extensive television career includes shows such as Vampire Diaries, Shameless and Jane by Design. Despite being only 31, he also has credits as a writer and director for other projects. As Galvin on Charmed, Blain will play a scientist who is also a love interest for Macy Vaughn.

On Sunday, October 18, you can catch all these stars during the premiere of Charmed. It’s going to be one magical night!

