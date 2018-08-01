On Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold at participating DQ® U.S. locations will be donated to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®. On Thursday, Aug. 2*, stop by your nearest participating location to enjoy a Blizzard Treat that not only tastes good, it does good.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals provide care to over 10 million children each year. Regardless of why the kids are there, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals always have their doors open, and DQfranchisees are helping them stay that way. Click on the images to learn more about just a few of the kids helped by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the local DQ franchisees who make sure Miracle Treat Day is the most meaningful fun you’ll have all summer.

DQ and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals: Putting Money Where the Miracles Are

To date, more than $135 million has been raised through donations from DQ Fans and franchisees, all of which statys local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care.

Each Blizzard Treat Purchased Makes a Difference

All funds donated to local children’s hospitals are earmarked to help kids get back to being kids. See below for details on how each dollar donated with your Blizzard Treat purchase makes a difference.

*Miracle Treat Day in Canada will be held on Thursday, August 9th

