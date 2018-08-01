Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, The 100
The 100 -- "Damocles - Part Two" -- Image Number: HUN513c_0017.jpg -- Pictured: Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia -- Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

SEASON FINALE PART TWO

In part two of the fifth season finale, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends must risk everything to fight one last battle for survival, only to glimpse an even darker threat to the last living valley on earth. Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Henry Ian Cusick, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Chris Larkin and Tasya Teles also star. Dean White directed the episode written by Jason Rothenberg (#513). Original airdate: Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 @ 8pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s