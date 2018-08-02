Burden of Truth -- "Still Waters" -- Image Number: BRT1_Ep3_132.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Sara Thompson as Molly and Nicola Correia-Damude as Diana Evans -- Photo: ÃÂ© 2018 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

DIGGING BELOW THE SURFACE – Relying on her esteemed reputation as a partner at CTS, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) convinces a hydrologist to come to Millwood to test the soil. With reluctant permission from the local Mayor, Joanna and Billy (Peter Mooney) continue investigating potential suspects and narrow down their list to a handful of industrial sites in the community. The episode was directed by Jordan Canning and written by Lynn Coady (#103). The CW original airdate: Wednesday, August 8, 2018