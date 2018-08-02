Filed Under:Burden of Truth, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw
Burden of Truth -- "Still Waters" -- Image Number: BRT1_Ep3_132.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Sara Thompson as Molly and Nicola Correia-Damude as Diana Evans -- Photo: ÃÂ© 2018 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

DIGGING BELOW THE SURFACE – Relying on her esteemed reputation as a partner at CTS, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) convinces a hydrologist to come to Millwood to test the soil. With reluctant permission from the local Mayor, Joanna and Billy (Peter Mooney) continue investigating potential suspects and narrow down their list to a handful of industrial sites in the community.   The episode was directed by Jordan Canning and written by Lynn Coady (#103). The CW original airdate: Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s