Enter to win two (2) complimentary movie passes to FAR FROM THE TREE!

Click here to enter!

Screening Info:

Tuesday, August 14th, 2018 @ 7:00PM

Seattle, WA

Please note:

Enter the information in the link above for your chance to see an advanced screening of FAR FROM THE TREE on Tuesday, August 14th at 7:00PM at Regal Meridian. Please do not enter if you know you cannot attend a screening at this time. You be notified via email by end of day Monday, August 13th with a confirmation. The email will contain your check in instructions. Not everyone will win.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. All federal, state and local regulations apply. Entries must be received by 08/13 at 10:00am via this form. Employees of all promotional partners, their agencies and those who have received a prize within the last 90 days are not eligible. IFC Films, Allied-THA and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize. A recipient of prizes assumes any and all risks related to use of prize and accepts any restrictions required by prize provider. Prizes cannot be exchanged, transferred or redeemed for cash, in whole or in part.

FAR FROM THE TREE

FAR FROM THE TREE follows families meeting extraordinary challenges through love, empathy, and understanding. This life-affirming documentary encourages us to cherish loved ones for all they are, not who they might have been. Based on Andrew Solomon’s award-winning, critically acclaimed, New York Times bestselling non-fiction book “Far From the Tree: Parents, Children and the Search for Identity.”

Movie trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_1bVhenzZ0