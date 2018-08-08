Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Cinema Blend gets pumped for Superman returning to Supergirl in Season 4!

superman CW Talk Around the Net: 7/30 8/5/18

Deadline reports that Bret Spiner is all set to return to Supergirl in the new season!

brent spiner cw CW Talk Around the Net: 7/30 8/5/18

Cinema Blend lists out all of the new Arrow-verse characters coming this Fall!

TVLine tells all about the Riverdale dads clashing in the new season!

riverdale CW Talk Around the Net: 7/30 8/5/18

Deadline gets to know Peyton Alex Smith who is joining Legacies!

peyton alex smith CW Talk Around the Net: 7/30 8/5/18

TVLine gets excited about The Originals vet Riley Voelkel joining the Roswell, New Mexico cast!

riley voelkel CW Talk Around the Net: 7/30 8/5/18

Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock (5738107cu)
Riley Voelkel
Sony Pictures Television #SocialSoiree, Los Angeles, USA – 28 Jun 2016

TVLine also learns that The Originals Steven R. McQueen is set to reprise his role on the spinoff Legacies!

legacies spoilers jeremy CW Talk Around the Net: 7/30 8/5/18

Deadline pays homage to the ending of The Originals and the beginning of Legacies!

or513c 0232b CW Talk Around the Net: 7/30 8/5/18

The Originals — “‘When the Saints Go Marching In” — Image Number: OR513c_0232b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Daniel Gillies as Elijah and Joseph Morgan as Klaus — Photo: Skip Bolen/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s