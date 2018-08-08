See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SOCIALLY INEPT: A COMEDY ROAST on Thursday, August 9th, 2018 from 8 to 10pm at the Laughs Comedy Club!

8 of Seattle’s Hottest comedians roast each other and select techie volunteers from the audience! Tech is everywhere… it’s enabling people all over the world to do more, revolutionizing modern science at an incredible pace, and changing the way we live our every day lives. It also sucks just a little bit… so let’s roast the hell out of it. Yung Tech presents Socially Inept: A Comedy Roast of the Seattle Tech scene. Disclaimer: these jokes are going to burn

76TH MORTON LOGGERS JUBILEE on Thursday, August 9th through Sunday, August 12th, 2018 in Morton, Washington!

Welcome to the “Granddaddy of all Logging Shows.” This year will be our 76th year in celebrating the logging history of our community. Please come and enjoy the weekend. Our weekend starts with the crowning of our 63rd Loggers’ Jubilee Queen and ends with the selection of the Jubilee Bull of the Woods!

OMAK STAMPEDE & WORLD FAMOUS SUICIDE RACE on Thursday, August 9th through Sunday, August 12th, 2018 in Omak, Washington!

August 9-12, 2018 celebrates the 85th Annual Omak Stampede! Join for a weekend of western entertainment that will be one of your fondest memories. From the Thursday morning ride-in to the Sunday running of the World Famous Suicide Race, you will enjoy an action packed weekend to include Davis Shows Carnival, Wrangler Kids Night, Indian Encampment & Pow Wow, Western & Native Art Show, Rodeo Dances and Vendor Row, Omak Stampede “Company Store”. As well, Omak Stampede continues to support the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Campaign.

2018 SOUTH LAKE UNION BLOCK PARTY on Friday, August 10th, 2018 from 12 to 11 pm in South Lake Union!

The South Lake Union Block Party is the largest festival focused on celebrating and showcasing our neighborhood with community booths, local beneficiary, food trucks, beer garden, local restaurants and more!

DOWNTOWN KENT WINE WALK on Friday, August 10th, 2018 from 5:30 to 9 pm in Kent!

Join for wine and walking!

KIRKLAND MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL SUMMERFEST on Friday, August 10th through Sunday, August 12th, 2018 in Kirkland!

Kirkland Summerfest is a three day music+arts fest where attendees can discover a diverse lineup of acclaimed local musicians performing on the waterfront MAIN STAGE. Kirkland’s historic downtown is the area’s arts and entertainment district, ideal for fans, artists and musicians to enjoy the perfect weekend of summer music and art. The festival is free to the public to enjoy roaming the streets and waterfront parks of downtown Kirkland. We also offer spectacular entertainment, some of which require ticket purchase.

TASTE EDMONDS on Friday, August 10th through Sunday, August 12th, 2018 at the Civic Center Playfield in Edmonds!

The 36th annual Taste Edmonds is back again on August 10-12, 2018. Three days of food, music, vendors, rides, beer/wine and fun. Voted one of the “Top 100 North American Festivals”, there’s fun for everyone. Mark your calendars and get ready.

4-CORNERS BREWFEST on Saturday, August 11th, 2018 from 3 to 7pm at the Innis Arden Clubhouse!

Admission includes food, live music from Mosquito Fleet, a 5-oz tasting glass and 12 tasting tokens for some of the finest craft beers around. Proceeds benefit Shoreline neighborhood associations of Hillwood, Innis Arden, Richmond Beach, and Richmond Highlands plus this year’s charity— Forefront in Shoreline Schools.

10TH ANNUAL KITSAP WINE FESTIVAL on Saturday, August 11th, 2018 from 2 to 5:15 pm at Harborside Fountain Park!

Come celebrate food and wine at the Kitsap Wine Festival! Harborview Fountain Park on Bremerton’s gorgeous waterfront is the perfect setting for a pleasant summer afternoon of sipping great wines and savoring tasty bites.

AUBURNFEST on Saturday, August 11th, 2018 from 11 am to 7 pm at Les Gove Park!

AuburnFest will include two entertainment stages, a beer garden, food vendors, craft and specialty vendors, community and non-profit vendors, a car show, a literary showcase & small press fair, as well as several free activities including Bocce, face painting, hands-on art activities, an indoor playground, the Discovery Playground, a spray playground, and much more!

IN THE SPIRIT NORTHWEST NATIVE FESTIVAL now through Sunday, August, 12th, 2018 at the History Museum!

In the Spirit, celebrating its 13th year, offers an opportunity for contemporary Native artists to display their work at the Washington State History Museum in Tacoma. Accepted artwork will also be eligible for awards and monetary prizes including Best of Show, Honoring the Northwest, Honoring Tradition, Honoring Innovation, and the People’s Choice awards.

BREW FIVE THREE: TACOMA’S BEER & MUSIC FESTIVAL on Saturday, August 11th, 2018 from 1 to 8 pm at the Broadway Center for the Performing Arts!

Brew Five Three is Tacoma’s Beer & Music Festival! Join Broadway Center for the Performing Arts for the sixth annual block party on Broadway on Saturday, August 11! Tickets for this 21+ event are on sale now. Save by buying in advance!

SEATTLE POLO PARTY on Saturday, August 11th, 2018 at Seattle Polo and Equestrian Club in Enumclaw!

Watch matches and socialize at the Seattle Polo Party at Seattle Polo and Equestrian Club in Enumclaw.

2018 STILLAGUAMISH FESTIVAL OF THE RIVER & POW WOW on Saturday, August 11th through Sunday, August 12th, 2018 in Arlington!

Pow Wow PUBLIC WELCOME!, 2 days of live music, Circus troupe The New Old Time Chautauqua, 5K Fun Run, and our delicious traditional alder salmon bake. Children storytelling and 2 stages of entertainment, Fun Zone rides and activities including a zip line and petting zoo. Visit our Environmental and wellness exhibits and win big prizes! We have lots of great craft vendors and food booths. Great price for great fun!

COUPEVILLE ARTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL on Saturday, August 11th through Sunday, August 12th, 2018 in Coupeville!

Be part of the action in the biggest festival on Whidbey Island! This all-volunteer organization always has room for more friends. Learn more about the opportunities and perks below.

THE WASHINGTON MIDSUMMER RENAISSANCE FAIRE on Saturday, August 11th through Sunday, August 12th, Saturday, August 18th through Sunday, August 19th, 2018 from 10 am to 7 pm at the Kelley Farm in Bonney Lake, Washington!

Mingle with medieval knights, jesters, peasants, and artisans at the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire at Kelley Farm in Bonney Lake.

Enjoy your week!