Comments
Temperate air, colorful foliage and snuggling under a blanket. These are just a few of the best things in autumn. But what am I most excited for? The premiere of my favorite CW shows!
To make things a little easier, we’ve listed all of the premiere dates in the order they come out. I have my calendar marked. Do you?
Tuesday, October 9
The Flash – 8 PM
Black Lightening – 9 pm
Wednesday, October 10
Riverdale – 8 pm
All American – 9 pm (new series)
Thursday, October 11
Supernatural – 8 pm
Friday, October 12
Dynasty – 8 pm
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – at 9 pm
Sunday, October 14
Supergirl – 8 pm (New night)
Charmed – 9 pm (New series)
Monday, October 15
Arrow – 8 pm (New night)
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – 9 pm
Thursday, October 25
Legacies – 9 pm (New series)