Temperate air, colorful foliage and snuggling under a blanket. These are just a few of the best things in autumn. But what am I most excited for? The premiere of my favorite CW shows!

To make things a little easier, we’ve listed all of the premiere dates in the order they come out. I have my calendar marked. Do you?

Tuesday, October 9

The Flash – 8 PM

Black Lightening – 9 pm

Wednesday, October 10

Riverdale – 8 pm

All American – 9 pm (new series)

Thursday, October 11

Supernatural – 8 pm

Friday, October 12

Dynasty – 8 pm

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – at 9 pm

Sunday, October 14

Supergirl – 8 pm (New night)

Charmed – 9 pm (New series)

Monday, October 15

Arrow – 8 pm (New night)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – 9 pm

Thursday, October 25

Legacies – 9 pm (New series)