Filed Under:All American, arrow, Black Lightning, Charmed, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, CW, Date, dc's legends of tomorrow, Dynasty, Legacies, premiere, Riverdale, Supergirl, supernatural, The Flash

Temperate air, colorful foliage and snuggling under a blanket. These are just a few of the best things in autumn. But what am I most excited for? The premiere of my favorite CW shows!

To make things a little easier, we’ve listed all of the premiere dates in the order they come out. I have my calendar marked. Do you?

Tuesday, October 9

The Flash – 8 PM

Flash-TUE-051518

Black Lightening – 9 pm

Black-Lightning-DL

 

Wednesday, October 10

Riverdale – 8 pm

Riverdale-050218-DL

All American – 9 pm (new series)

All-American-DL

 

Thursday, October 11

Supernatural –  8 pmSupernatural-DL

 

Friday, October 12

Dynasty – 8 pm

Dynasty-1101-DL

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – at 9 pm

Crazy-Ex-DL-2

 

Sunday, October 14

Supergirl – 8 pm (New night)

Supergirl-Finale-2-DL

Charmed – 9 pm (New series)

Charmed-DL

 

Monday, October 15

Arrow –  8 pm (New night)

Arrow-DL

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow –  9 pm

Legends-DL

 

Thursday, October 25

Legacies – 9 pm (New series)

Legacies-DL

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s