Filed Under:Burden of Truth, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw
Burden of Truth -- "Family Ties" -- Image Number: BRT1_Ep4_162.jpg -- Pictured: Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Hanley -- Photo: ÃÂ© 2018 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

SOILED PLANS – Convinced that the steel mill and its owner, Ben Matheson (David Lawrence Brown), are hiding something, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) confront Ben.  Meanwhile, the girls continue to get sicker and start to get shunned by the town.  The episode was directed by Jordan Canning and written by Shannon Masters (#104). The CW original airdate: Wednesday, August 15, 2018 @ 8pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s