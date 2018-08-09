Burden of Truth -- "Family Ties" -- Image Number: BRT1_Ep4_162.jpg -- Pictured: Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Hanley -- Photo: ÃÂ© 2018 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

SOILED PLANS – Convinced that the steel mill and its owner, Ben Matheson (David Lawrence Brown), are hiding something, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) confront Ben. Meanwhile, the girls continue to get sicker and start to get shunned by the town. The episode was directed by Jordan Canning and written by Shannon Masters (#104). The CW original airdate: Wednesday, August 15, 2018 @ 8pm