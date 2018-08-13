Comments
Masters of Illusion -- "The One With A Floating Orb And One Nasty Power Saw" -- Image MOI506_0001 -- Pictured: Billy Kidd -- Photo: Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.
X MARKS THE SPOT — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Xavier Mortimer, Eric Jones, Chris Funk, Chipper Lowell, Greg Gleason, Shoot Ogawa, Titou and Rick Smith Jr (#507). Original airdate: Friday, August, 17, 2018 @ 8pm