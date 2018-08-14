Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Variety gives intel from the CW’s CEO on the Sunday-night expansion!

Los Angeles Times highlights how All-American promises a new take on the classic teen football drama genre!

Variety delves into Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s plans for its final season, including a “reimagining” of the Greg character!

Los Angeles Times chats with the Charmed reboot cast and creators on how the new series reflects today’s cultural climate!

TVLine gets pumped over Riverdale teasing a wedding episode in Season 3!

Decider gives us the 411 on everything we need to know about Legacies, the new ‘The Vampire Diaries’ spinoff show!