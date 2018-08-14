Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Variety gives intel from the CW’s CEO on the Sunday-night expansion!
Los Angeles Times highlights how All-American promises a new take on the classic teen football drama genre!
Variety delves into Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s plans for its final season, including a “reimagining” of the Greg character!
Los Angeles Times chats with the Charmed reboot cast and creators on how the new series reflects today’s cultural climate!
Sarah Jeffery, from left, Melonie Diaz and Madeleine Mantock, who play the new witches in the "Charmed" reboot, speak onstage at the CW Network portion of the Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
TVLine gets pumped over Riverdale teasing a wedding episode in Season 3!
Decider gives us the 411 on everything we need to know about Legacies, the new ‘The Vampire Diaries’ spinoff show!
