Filed Under:CW network news, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Variety gives intel from the CW’s CEO on the Sunday-night expansion!

rexfeatures 8980789b CW Talk Around the Net: 8/6 8/12/18

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock (8980789b)
Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW Network
The CW TCA Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA – 02 Aug 2017

Los Angeles Times highlights how All-American promises a new take on the classic teen football drama genre!

la 1533576128 es3ptsplna snap image CW Talk Around the Net: 8/6 8/12/18

At the TCA press tour for “All American” are, back row from left, Greg Berlanti, April Blair and Spencer Paysinger, and bottom row from left, Bre-Z, Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs and Samantha Logan. (Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

Variety delves into Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s plans for its final season, including a “reimagining” of the Greg character!

crazy ex girlfriend e1533652595746 CW Talk Around the Net: 8/6 8/12/18

CREDIT: BUCKNER/VARIETY/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK

Los Angeles Times chats with the Charmed reboot cast and creators on how the new series reflects today’s cultural climate!

la 1533588654 bdmhqzoy4j snap image CW Talk Around the Net: 8/6 8/12/18

Sarah Jeffery, from left, Melonie Diaz and Madeleine Mantock, who play the new witches in the “Charmed” reboot, speak onstage at the CW Network portion of the Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. (Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

TVLine gets pumped over Riverdale teasing a wedding episode in Season 3!

riverdale wedding CW Talk Around the Net: 8/6 8/12/18

Decider gives us the 411 on everything we need to know about Legacies, the new ‘The Vampire Diaries’ spinoff show!

legacies CW Talk Around the Net: 8/6 8/12/18

CW Network/Courtesy Everett Co

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s