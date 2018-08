GWYNN’S REAL IDENTITY IS DISCOVERED – Talon (Jessica Green) promises to find the mysterious “Book of Names.” Gwynn’s (Imogen Waterhouse) true identity is revealed. Talon agrees to escort Janzo (Anand Desai Barochia) to meet the Worm’s colipsum supplier outside the walls of the Outpost. Jake Stormoen, Andrew Howard, Michael Flynn and Philip Brodie also star. Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin wrote the episode, directed by John Lyde (#106). Original airdate: Tuesday, August 21, 2018 @ 9pm