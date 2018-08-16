SALEM OR MILLWOOD? – When the sick girls decide to challenge their prime suspect in court, the employees of the industrial site worry that their jobs are on the line. Meanwhile, the town’s people continue to ostracize the girls because of their fear of the illness, as well as their anger over the lawsuit against many of their own. The episode was directed by James Genn and written by Brad Simpson & Eric Putzer (#105). The CW original airdate: Wednesday, August 22, 2018 @ 8pm