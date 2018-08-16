Filed Under:advanced screening, cw11 seattle, John Cho, kstw, Searching

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “SEARCHING” go to http://www.sonyscreenings.com/jQzPC22836 and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.sonyscreenings.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Thursday, August 23rd, 2018 @ 7:00PM
Seattle, WA

SEARCHING

After David Kim (John Cho)’s 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a local investigation is opened and a detective is assigned to the case. But 37 hours later and without a single lead, David decides to search the one place no one has looked yet, where all secrets are kept today: his daughter’s laptop. In a hyper-modern thriller told via the technology devices we use every day to communicate, David must trace his daughter’s digital footprints before she disappears forever.

“Searching” won the Alfred P. Sloan Prize as well as the NEXT Audience Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Ro9ebQxEOY

Release Date: Friday, August 31st, 2018

 

