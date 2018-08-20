Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Entertainment Weekly shares the news of Maddison Brown being cast in the new season of Dynasty!

Newsweek gets some teased from Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist about a possible meeting between Supergirl & Batwoman!

Forbes predicts that Ruby Rose’s Batwoman will overshadow the next Batman movie!

Entertainment Weekly applauds DC’s Legends Caity Lotz & The Flash‘s Candice Patton in their efforts to empower women!

Cinema Blend perks up about The Flash giving Kid Flash more of a role in the next season!

Us Weekly listens in as Riverdale‘s Skeet Ulrich teases season 3 secrets!

Cinema Blend tells all about Supernatural bringing the Wayward Sisters back for season 14!

Variety respects the efforts by major TV networks, including The CW, in supporting TV’s female storytellers #MeToo post