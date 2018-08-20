Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Entertainment Weekly shares the news of Maddison Brown being cast in the new season of Dynasty!

maddison brown CW Talk Around the Net: 8/13 8/19/18

Newsweek gets some teased from Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist about a possible meeting between Supergirl & Batwoman!

batwoman dl CW Talk Around the Net: 8/13 8/19/18

Forbes predicts that Ruby Rose’s Batwoman will overshadow the next Batman movie!

Entertainment Weekly applauds DC’s Legends Caity Lotz & The Flash‘s Candice Patton in their efforts to empower women!

super women CW Talk Around the Net: 8/13 8/19/18

Cinema Blend perks up about The Flash giving Kid Flash more of a role in the next season!

kid flash CW Talk Around the Net: 8/13 8/19/18

Us Weekly listens in as Riverdale‘s Skeet Ulrich teases season 3 secrets!

skeet ulrich CW Talk Around the Net: 8/13 8/19/18

Cinema Blend tells all about Supernatural bringing the Wayward Sisters back for season 14!

supernatural CW Talk Around the Net: 8/13 8/19/18

Variety respects the efforts by major TV networks, including The CW, in supporting TV’s female storytellers #MeToo post

 

