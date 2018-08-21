Filed Under:advanced screening, cw11 seattle, Kin, kstw, Movie Passes

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “KIN” go to http://www.lionsgatescreenings.com/KINkstws828 and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.lionsgatescreenings.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Tuesday, August 28th, 2018
Seattle, WA

“Kin,” a pulse-pounding crime thriller with a sci-fi twist, is the story of an unexpected hero destined for greatness. Chased by a vengeful criminal (James Franco) and two otherworldly soldiers,​ a recently released ex-con (Jack Reynor) and his adopted teenage brother (Myles Truitt) are forced to go on the run with a weapon of mysterious origin as their only protection.

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ac5wrM2uYbk

Release Date: August 31st in Seattle

