See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

NORTH BEND FILM FESTIVAL on Thursday, August 23rd through Sunday, August 27th, 2018 in North Bend!

Best known as the original shooting location for cult-hit and recently re-birthed TWIN PEAKS, North Bend will be home to the North Bend Film Festival from August 23rd to the 26th, 2018. Using the town’s fantastical and mysterious energy that once inspired David Lynch, the festival will set out to fill the void of programming for the progressive audiences in the Pacific Northwest, and to provide a platform for emerging filmmakers. Working directly with the town of North Bend, NBFF will be an event for the local community, Northwest creatives, and national genre film industry to enjoy together.

THE EVERGREEN STATE FAIR on Thursday, August 23rd through Monday, September 3rd, 2018 in Monroe!

Meet farm animals, watch pigs race, eat fair food, and catch a show at the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe.

GIGANTIC BICYCLE FESTIVAL on Friday, August 24th through Sunday, August 26th, 2018 in Snoqualmie!

Gigantic Bicycle Festival has live music, hand-built bicycles, art, food, workshops, Friday & Saturday films, Saturday rides (25, 50, 100 miles), and shorter Sunday rides at Centennial Fields Park.

CHEHALIS GARLIC FEST on Friday, August 24th through Sunday, August 26th, 2018!

The Garlic Fest and Craft show got its start perched on Sunshine Hill with a view of Mount Rainier and the Chehalis River Valley in 2006. As the Garlic Fest participation and attendance grew so did the need for a larger location. Now located at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds the newly minted Washington State Garlic Fest is the largest gathering of garlicious eats and artisan crafts in Washington State. Vendors from across the state and the nation bring their wares to the Fairgrounds for the 22nd Annual Garlic Fest, August 24th – 26th. Come let the aroma of garlic, sounds of Dixie Land, and enticement of unique crafts make for a Garlicous Weekend!

MAKAH DAYS CELEBRATION on Friday, August 24th through Sunday, August 26th, 2018 in Neah Bay!

The Makah tribe invites you to Makah Days Celebration, with a street fair, canoe races, dances, Fri. fireworks, Sat. morning parade, and Sat./Sun. salmon bake at the tip of Washington. Free, or $10 to visit beaches and trails.

BELLTOWN CRUSH BEER AND WINE FESTIVAL on Saturday, August 25th, 2018 at Bell Street Park!

The event will feature local wineries, breweries, and cideries, live music and a grape stomping competition. Enjoy street food from neighborhood favorites Babirusa, Belltown Brewing, and Mama’s Cantina! It will be the perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon, celebrate the Belltown community, and support Plymouth Housing’s important mission to end homelessness.

GATSBY’S BEAUTIFUL LITTLE FOOLS: A 1920s PARTY ON THE HIGH SEAS on Saturday, August 25th, 2018 at The HiYu Floating Venue!

Gatsby’s Beautiful Little Fools ushers guests back to the glamorous golden era of the 1920s – when flapper girls ruled and gents wore suspenders and the champagne flowed ALL night. We’ll be boarding the beautiful HiYu (boarding: 6:30-7:00pm) then setting off on the high seas (aka, Lake Union and Washington) for a fun-filled evening to watch the sunset, pop some bubbly, dance your butt off and be entertained by various circus troupe performers, dancers, musicians and our DJ. What a perfect summer’s eve party against the backdrop of the beautiful Seattle skyline and mountains!

HANGARFEST on Saturday, August 25th, 2018 at Aviation Pavilion and Charles Simonyi Space Gallery!

Set amongst the incredible aircraft in our towering Aviation Pavilion, HangarFest features food trucks, drinks, live music, and opportunities for some friendly competition with an array of outdoor games perfect for a warm summer night. After getting your fill of food truck fare, take a stroll through our Concorde or the Boeing 787 Jumbo Jet, or dance like no one’s watching to some classic rock tunes from Spike and the Impalers, with opening act Magic Bus. Then, step inside our Space Gallery to explore out-of-this-world exhibits in the shadow of our full-fuselage Shuttle Trainer. If you love Hops and Props, then HangarFest is your new favorite summer event!

STANDUP SEATTLE 2018 on Saturday, August 25th, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lake Sammamish!

Register for Stand Up for the Cure to get a T-shirt, lunch, live music, free lessons, and participation in kid or adult races at Lake Sammamish State Park. This is a free entrance day at Washington state parks.

POVERTY BAY BLUES & BREWS FESTIVAL on Saturday, August 25th, 2018 in Des Moines!

Enjoy blues music, beer from 16 local breweries, and food for sale at Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest in Des Moines Beach Park. No children or pets. See their web page for Giant Beer Pong if interested.

41ST LEMAY ANNUAL SHOW on Saturday, August 25th, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. at Marymount Event Center in Tacoma!

See 1500 vintage vehicles and a car auction at LeMay Car Show at Marymount Event Center in Tacoma, plus the nearby LeMay home via a shuttle bus.

ARTS IN NATURE FESTIVAL on Saturday, August 25th through Sunday, August 26th, 2018 at Camp Long!

Wander the trails and visit the cabins at Camp Long in West Seattle to experience music, dancing, puppet shows, art exhibits, craft-making, beer, and food trucks during family-friendly Arts in Nature Festival.

HARVEST FESTIVAL on Saturday, August 25th through Sunday, August 26th, 2018 at Camlann Medieval Village in Carnation!

The lord of Camlann invites you to attend his summer village festivals, with puppetry, crafts, English longbow archery, villager demonstrations of every day life, and minstrels. Come to Somersetshire, ancient realm of Arthur the king, and visit the colorful world of Chaucer’s England in 1376. The pace is leisurely, the scale is small and intimate: leave behind the hectic 21st century.

2018 OLYMPIC MUSIC FESTIVAL on Saturday, August 25th through Sunday, September 16th, 2018 in Wheeler Theater at Fort Worden in Port Townsend!

Hear world-class concerts at the Olympic Music Festival!

FOURTH ANNUAL SEATTLE SAMBATHON on Sunday, August 26th, 2018 at Seward Park!

What do you SAMBAThon 4? For health, for joy, for self-expression? Whatever your reason, SAMBAThon is sure to be a highlight of your year! Join Dora Oliveira and Dance Brazil, along with a high-energy percussion section, to samba around the beautiful Seward Park Loop Trail, with green leaves above us and blue water beside us! Then celebrate afterwards with more music, dancing, capoeira and luscious traditional Brazilian food at an exclusive party just for SAMBAThoners!

Enjoy your week, Seattle!!