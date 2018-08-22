SECRETS AND LIES – Gwynn’s (Imogen Waterhouse) suspicions of Wythers’ (Andrew Howard) guilt are intensified and her decisive action strains her relationship with Garret (Jake Stormoen). Talon (Jessica Green) and Janzo (Anand Desai Barochia) are faced with more questions than answers when they finally meet the elusive colipsum suppliers. Garret struggles with a new desperate secret that may kill him. Michael Flynn and Philip Brodie also star. Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin wrote the episode, directed by Kynan Griffin (#107). Original airdate: Tuesday, August 28, 2018 @ 9pm