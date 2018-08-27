Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Deadline announces that Karen David is set to recur in the new Legacies drama series coming this fall!

EW.com lol over Supernatural‘s Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles Ghostbusters parody!

TV Guide go all heart eyed over these 13 CW besties!

Deadline gives the news that Bruce Boxleitner is set to replace Brent Spiner as VP on Supergirl!

Entertainment Tonight shine the spotlight on the hidden gem that is Burden of Truth!

Burden of Truth — “Witch Hunt” — Image Number: BRT1_Ep5_019.jpg — Pictured: Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Hanley — Photo: ÃÂ© 2018 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

Vulture gets excited about the news of Lois Lane coming to Arrowverse!

Deadline gets pumped over the news of Tyler Hoechlin returning as Superman with Lois Lane for the annual CW Superhero crossover event!

E! Online counts off everything we need to know about Riverdale‘s flashback episode!

Dean Buscher/The CW

Newsweek tries to decipher what the first 6 episode titles of The Flash could mean!

The Flash — “When Harry Met Harry…” — Image Number: FLA406a_0020b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Hartley Sawyer as Dibney — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

TVLine shares how Riverdale is bringing in Anthony Michael Hall to play principal in the new season!

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/BEI/REX/Shutterstock (4672124an)
Anthony Michael Hall
‘The Water Diviner’ film premiere, Los Angeles, America – 16 Apr 2015

EW.com gets pumped for new casting on The Flash – Kyle Secor is set to play Caitlin’s absentee father!

POPSUGAR lists off things we didn’t know about Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez!

Jane The Virgin — “Chapter Sixty-Six” –Image Number: JAV402a_0090.jpg — Pictured: Gina Rodriguez as Jane — Photo: Scott Everett White/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

