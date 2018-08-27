Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Deadline announces that Karen David is set to recur in the new Legacies drama series coming this fall!

EW.com lol over Supernatural‘s Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles Ghostbusters parody!

TV Guide go all heart eyed over these 13 CW besties!

Deadline gives the news that Bruce Boxleitner is set to replace Brent Spiner as VP on Supergirl!

Entertainment Tonight shine the spotlight on the hidden gem that is Burden of Truth!

Vulture gets excited about the news of Lois Lane coming to Arrowverse!

Deadline gets pumped over the news of Tyler Hoechlin returning as Superman with Lois Lane for the annual CW Superhero crossover event!

E! Online counts off everything we need to know about Riverdale‘s flashback episode!

Newsweek tries to decipher what the first 6 episode titles of The Flash could mean!

TVLine shares how Riverdale is bringing in Anthony Michael Hall to play principal in the new season!

EW.com gets pumped for new casting on The Flash – Kyle Secor is set to play Caitlin’s absentee father!

POPSUGAR lists off things we didn’t know about Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez!