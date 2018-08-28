See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

THE EVERGREEN STATE FAIR from Thursday, August 23 through Monday, September 3, 2018 in Monroe!

Meet farm animals, watch pigs race, eat fair food, and catch a show at the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe.

PRE-PAX OPEN HOUSE on Thursday, August 30, 2018 in Redmond!

For the fifth year in a row, ID@Xbox is hosting a Pre-PAX Open House on the Microsoft campus. Register here (the event is free) to start your PAX party a day early!

NIGHT OF BOARD GAMING FOR GOOD ON TOP OF THE WORLD on Friday, August 31st, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the top floor of Seattle’s Columbia Tower!

Come spend an evening with the tabletop gaming community at what is hailed as the swankiest PAX West after-party! Celebrate a love of gaming in a gorgeous setting at the top floor of the Columbia Tower: enjoy a buffet with a 76th floor view, sip on geeky-themed cocktails, play board games all night, and win prizes from a huge raffle prize pool donated by the tabletop gaming industry. All to support the Uncompensated Care Fund at Seattle Children’s Hospital!

BUMBERSHOOT on Friday, August 31st through Sunday, September 2nd, 2018 at Seattle Center!

Celebrate the end of summer at Bumbershoot, a spectacular festival of music, film, comedy, and arts on Labor Day weekend in 13 venues at Seattle Center, including a main stage in Memorial Stadium.

OAK HARBOR MUSIC FESTIVAL on Friday, August 31st through Sunday, September 2nd, 2018 on Whidbey Island!

Oak Harbor Music Festival features 30 bands playing all types of music on two stages, beer & wine, food vendors, and arts & crafts on Whidbey Island.

TUMBLEWEED MUSIC FESTIVAL on Friday, August 31st through Sunday, September 2nd, 2018 in Richland!

Tumbleweed Music Festival has 5 stages with 75 acts, workshops, food and craft vendors, and a contra dance Sunday in Richland on the Columbia River.

PAX WEST on Friday, August 31st through Monday, September 3rd, 2018

Play video games and see gamers in costume at PAX West at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle. Sold out except Monday!

SKIBONKERS 2018 on Friday, August 31st through Monday, September 3rd, 2018 in Downtown Bellevue!

Sturtevant’s ski and snowboard Labor Day Weekend sale. Up to 70% off equipment, apparel, and accessories for all ages and levels of skiers and snowboarders. Sale located downtown Bellevue at the corner of Bellevue Way and Main Street, just 2 blocks south of Bellevue Square at 44 Bellevue Way NE.

ELLENSBURG RODEO on Friday, August 31st through Monday, September 3rd, 2018 in Ellensburg!

Ellensburg Rodeo is Washington’s biggest rodeo, with live music, a carnival, and the Kittitas County Fair.

WASHINGTON STATE FAIR on Friday, August 31st through Sunday, September 23rd, 2018 in Puyallup!

Find animals, rides, rodeo, food, and entertainment at Washington State Fair, the largest, oldest, and most popular fair in the state. Closed Tuesdays.

Enjoy your week, Seattle!!