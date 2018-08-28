To get your complimentary passes to the screening of “GOD BLESS THE BROKEN ROAD” go to the links below and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:

Monday, September 4th, 2018 @ 7:00PM

Seattle, WA

http://www.gofobo.com/GBTBRkstw94

GOD BLESS THE BROKEN ROAD

GOD BLESS THE BROKEN ROAD tells the inspirational story of a young mother who loses her husband in Afghanistan and struggles to raise their young daughter in his absence. The film focuses on the importance of family, friends, and faith, while paying tribute to those who serve in the United States Military.

Movie trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZsmtuCddX4

Release date: Friday, September 7th, 2018 in Seattle