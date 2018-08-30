Filed Under:Burden of Truth, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw
Burden of Truth -- "Devil in the Desert" -- Image Number: BRT1_Ep6_016.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Nicola Correia-Damude as Diana Evans and Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Hanley -- Photo: ÃÂ© 2018 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

BROKEN GLASS – Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) continue building their case against the industrial site. While compiling their evidence, the threats­ against them – from forces inside and outside of the town – further escalate. Nonetheless, this makes the duo dig their heels in deeper, despite a potential hole the defense creates in Joanna and Billy’s case. The episode was directed by James Genn and written by Hayden Simpson and Laura Good (#106). The CW original airdate: Wednesday, September 5, 2018 @ 8pm

