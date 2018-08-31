Calling all NASCAR fans!! Saturday, September 8th, 2018 is NASCAR Champion Night at Evergreen Speedway!

To celebrate we’re coming down to the track! Stop on by the CW11 Seattle booth from 4 to 8 p.m. for some CW swag*! But wait, there’s more! Meet Brittney Zamora, CW11 Seattle’s sponsored driver at our booth from 5 to 6 p.m. and walk away with your very own Brittney-signed hero card!

For tickets to NASCAR Champion Night, click here!

For more information on Evergreen Speedway, visit here

See you there!

*while supplies last