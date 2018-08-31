Filed Under:Brittney Zamora, cw11 seattle, Evergreen Speedway, kstw, NASCAR

dlcwnight2 CW11 Night at Evergreen Speedway!

Calling all NASCAR fans!! Saturday, September 8th, 2018 is NASCAR Champion Night at Evergreen Speedway!

To celebrate we’re coming down to the track! Stop on by the CW11 Seattle booth from 4 to 8 p.m. for some CW swag*!  But wait, there’s more! Meet Brittney Zamora, CW11 Seattle’s sponsored driver at our booth from 5 to 6 p.m. and walk away with your very own Brittney-signed hero card!

For tickets to NASCAR Champion Night, click here!

For more information on Evergreen Speedway, visit here

See you there!

*while supplies last

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s