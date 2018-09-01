No child deserves to go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids live with hunger. That’s why Jack In The Box is proud to partner with No Kid Hungry to end childhood hunger in America. It’s one of the ways we make a difference in the communities where our employees and guests live and work.

This September, you can help feed kids in need by visiting your local Jack In The Box. Donate $1 to No Kid Hungry and get $1 off any combo meal, or donate $5 and get $40 worth of savings! Your hunger can’t wait, and neither can theirs. Dine out and help end childhood hunger once and for all.

