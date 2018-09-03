Filed Under:cw11 seattle, gofobo, kstw, The Predator

the predator poster art The Predator Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

To get your complimentary passes to the screening of “THE PREDATOR” go to the links below and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Monday, September 10th, 2018 @ 7:00PM
Seattle, WA
http://www.gofobo.com/ThePredatorKSTWTV

THE PREDATOR

From the outer reaches of space to the backwoods of southern Georgia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before. And only a ragtag crew of ex=soldiers and an evolutionary biology professor can prevent the end of the human race.

Movie trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WaG1KZqrLvM

 

