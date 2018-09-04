Filed Under:A Simple Favor, cw11 seattle, kstw

fin03 asimplefavor 1sht payoff2 25x38 A Simple Favor Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “A SIMPLE FAVOR” go to http://www.lionsgatescreenings.com/KSTWASF911 and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.lionsgatescreenings.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Tuesday, September 11th, 2018
Seattle, WA

A SIMPLE FAVOR

A SIMPLE FAVOR, centers around Stephanie (Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily’s (Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town. Stephanie is joined by Emily’s husband Sean (Golding) in this stylish thriller filled with twists and betrayals, secrets and revelations, love and loyalty, murder and revenge.

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rAqMlh0b2HU

Release Date: September 14th in Seattle & Portland

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s