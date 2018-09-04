Comments
Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
what up with y’all, everyone good https://t.co/Hna9jZ2pTA pic.twitter.com/OPrCy1xdfk
— China Anne McClain (@chinamcclain) August 27, 2018
I spy a #Thunder. #DragonCon ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 {SWIPE}
A post shared by Nafessa Williams (@nafessawilliams) on
me whenever I’m in LA
— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) September 2, 2018
The time between getting to the airport and actually getting on the plane is the worst. So close to a nap, and yet so far. 😴
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 3, 2018
Sweet potato fries…I will forever pretend you and your aioli are as healthy as a side salad.
— Casey Cott (@CaseyCott) August 30, 2018
I tried to shoo a bee away with my hair, like I was a horse or something, and than it got STUCK in my hair. Luckily a kind crew member saved me and no bees or humans died.
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) August 31, 2018
Tequila tasting has been known to impact people in 2 different ways, as seen to the right and left. pic.twitter.com/9rUgvMJ2Gq
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) August 27, 2018
Our research for next episode is going very well, thanks. #iZombie #BehindtheBrains pic.twitter.com/bdza0qKAqV
— Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) August 31, 2018
There are no weekends off when you're chasing your goals. #chaseyourgoals #trainharder #noweekendsoff #gymmotivation #Cunt pic.twitter.com/aIHTVMndCM
— Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) September 4, 2018
These are two of the earliest fans I can remember visiting us on set back during season 1. I always see them around this time of year and they’re always(or at least usually) in their matching shirts. They’re clearly incredibly sweet girls. Good luck at school in Montreal, guys. 😁🤟
A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on
💞 Vancouver pals 💞 https://t.co/N5GUFI2kxh pic.twitter.com/CP9kXqjKnL
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) August 28, 2018
Lovely Sunday at 🌊 @BENETEAU_France @SMAYachts #beneteau #beneteaulife 🛥 #beneteaugt35 Graphene Jacket by @vollebak 😎 pic.twitter.com/hr6TOG2oFm
— Jaime Camil (@jaimecamil) September 3, 2018
I hope when you hear the words Actor, Director, Show-runner or Boss these kinds of faces come to mind 🙂 #janethevirgin #femalefilmmaker
A post shared by Yael Grobglas (@yaelgrobglas) on
Petra grows on you. Literally like on your shoulder sometimes. @brettdier
A post shared by Yael Grobglas (@yaelgrobglas) on
